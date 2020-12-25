Ravibir Singh set to be the president of Chandigarh Golf Club

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:24 IST

Ravibir Singh Grewal is all set to be the new president of Chandigarh Golf Club.

After the withdrawal of nominations on Thursday, there was only one candidature for the top post.

The official announcement will be made during the annual general body meeting (AGM) scheduled for January 10.

This time, there will be no voting for the club’s management committee either, as there are 11 nominations for as many seats in the executive committee.

This will be the second time that Ravibir will be the president of the club. He was elected to the post in 2017-18 as well. He had also served as the acting president in 2016-17 after the demise of the then sitting president, IPS Mann.

The other 11 members in the management committee, who will be elected unopposed are: Arvind Bajaj, Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (Lalli), Dr Jaspreet Batth, Brig Balwinder Singh SM (retd), Dr GS Kochhar, Gurpreet Singh Bakshi, Zorawar Singh, Sanjeev Verma (DOC), Amarbir Singh Lehal (Sandy), Kanwarvir Singh Sibia (Biru) and Col SS Gill (Sardul).