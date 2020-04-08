Ready for war: Mohali gets 19 Covid Commandos in khaki

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:52 IST

Physically fit and self-motivated, 19 Mohali police constables have been selected as members of a first emergency response team dealing with Covid-19 patients and affected areas. They are the Covid Commandos.

The men will spearhead coordination and response to persons and areas affected by Covid-19 in Mohali, which has been reporting a sharp rise in cases, the last count being 26 patients.

“The district will have 19 Covid Commandos, designated district Covid-19 emergency response team working within Mohali district,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

Selected for their high motivation and fitness levels from Mohali police, the constables have themselves volunteered to take up the onerous job of Covid-19 control in this moment of extreme exigency.

“The commandos will be ready for deployment in a short span of 30 minutes within the entire district,” Chahal added.

Having the commandos in place will mean freeing other Mohali police personnel

from dealing first hand with Covid-19, reducing chances of infection in the police force.

The commandos have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are trained to wear, remove and dispose these. Their go-bags include PPE for commandos and first aid supplies for response to community members.

“They are trained and motivated to meet the requirement of an on-scene police presence along with health department staff. The drills for handling a non cooperative positive patient are well rehearsed. Standard operating procedures are also in place,” added Chahal.

The commandos are prepared for health department and community requests to evolve and reflect the needs of Covid-19 patients, including but not limited to transport to hospitals, wellness checks, and delivery of critical items like medication. “Officers may be required to enforce revised local or regional public health ordinances, such as mandatory quarantines, isolation, or travel restrictions. Provide testing and coordinate treatment to limit the spread of Covid-19 within the district,” said Chahal.

SHIELDED FROM INFECTION

Covid Commandos will be wearing PPE (personal protection equipment) that includes single pair of disposable examination gloves, disposable isolation gown or single-use/disposable coveralls, particulate respirator (N-95 or higher-level respirator) and eye protection (goggles or disposable face shield that fully covers the front and sides of the face).