e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ready to lead delegation if MSP clarification needed, says SAD chief

Ready to lead delegation if MSP clarification needed, says SAD chief

Sukhbir Singh Badal reminds that the Union agriculture minister had already assured that MSP would continue to be offered to farmers

chandigarh Updated: Jul 19, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Representational photo)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday offered to lead a delegation of farmer organisations to seek any clarification needed by them on the farming produce trade and commerce ordinance 2020 from Union agricultural minister N S Tomar, adding that his party would always stand for the farmers and never allow tinkering with the system of MSP and assured marketing of food grains.

“I am also committed to take an assurance in parliament that MSP and assured marketing would continue unhindered,” he said.

Sukhbir said the Union minister had already assured that MSP would continue to be offered to farmers, however, he was ready to take a delegation of farmer organisations to the minister to seek any clarification if needed on this issue.

The SAD chief asked the Punjab chief minister to tell Punjabis why they had amended the APMC Act to allow creation of private markets, direct marketing, electronic agricultural marketing and single unified licence for entire state in 2017.

“The Congress government in state also participated in the consultative process which led to the framing of the Agriculture Ordinance. It is unfortunate that now the Congress was trying to deceive farmers by indulging in mischievous propaganda which has been launched for the purpose of diverting attention from failures of the Congress government,” added Sukhbir.

The former deputy CM added that even now multi-nationals and flour mills did not pay any tax to purchase food grains. “Then why resort to scare tactics by claiming they will capture the entire market when the Union agriculture minister has already clarified that the entire government procurement will take place from mandis. This means there will not be any difference in revenue collection of around ₹4,000 crore,” he added.

top news
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
IAF may deploy Rafale fighters in Ladakh sector amid border row
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
We’ll be kingmakers, says BTP as Rajasthan crisis unfolds
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
1 injured as Nepal police shoot at 3 along India-Nepal border in Bihar: Cops
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
‘Vanished as if never existed’: House collapses in seconds amid heavy Delhi rains
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Income-tax algorithm selects 58,319 cases for scrutiny in first phase
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
Assam floods: Situation deteriorates, death toll rises to 79
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In