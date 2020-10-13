e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Recognition of private schools: Apprise court on decision in 2 days, HC tells Haryana govt

chandigarh Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Haryana government to apprise it within two days about the decision taken on recognition of 15 odd private schools in the state.

The high court bench of justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa acted on the plea from these schools alleging that the state has not notified the new norms for recognition which were to be looked into by a committee constituted in November 2019. The Haryana School Education Board has come out with a notification that it will accept enrolment forms and fee only from recognised schools.

In November 2019, a committee was set up under the chairmanship of the director, secondary education, Haryana, to look into the issue regarding grant of recognition to temporary/unrecognised/provisional recognised schools on simplified norms.

The schools were given extension of recognition for the academic year 2019-2020. However, till date, the committee’s report has not been submitted and the simplified norms have also not been notified. These schools have been left out of the notification on collection of forms and fee from students for the academic year 2020-2021, their counsel Pankaj Maini had told court. The matter will again be taken up on October 14.

