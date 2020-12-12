e-paper
Recoveries cross 40K in Himachal

HP recorded 10 Covid deaths on Saturday, even as 597 fresh infections were detected

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Himachal Pradesh recorded 597 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 48,951.

The death toll mounted to 793 after 10 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 159 were reported in Mandi, 98 in Solan, 80 in Kangra, 70 in Shimla, 49 in Kullu, 36 in Chamba, 28 in Sirmaur, 24 in Bilaspur, 19 in Kinnaur, 17 in Hamirpur, 10 in Una, and seven in Lahul-Spiti.

Recoveries in the hill-state have crossed the 40,000-mark. As many as 737 recoveries were reported on Saturday, taking the total tally to 40,538. The recovery rate has climbed to 82.8%.

Meanwhile, the death rate of Himachal is at 1.6%. There are 7,575 active cases in the state. In December, the state has recorded over 8,400 new cases so far and total 6,11,569 tests have been conducted.

Shimla remains the worst hit district with 9,056 infections followed by Mandi at 8,221 and Kangra 6,636. Solan has recorded 5,802 infections, Kullu 4,086, Sirmaur 2,882, Bilaspur 2,555, Chamba 2,471, Hamirpur 2,445, Una 2,435, Kinnaur 1,199, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,163.

