Redevelopment halted, Jallianwala Bagh closed till June 15

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:01 IST

With work on Jallianwala Bagh’s redevelopment project coming to a halt due to covid-19 outbreak, the memorial will remain closed for visitors till June 15, a Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust communiqué said on Thursday. The culture ministry and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), through the National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited, are carrying out the restoration work of heritage structures with allied services, landscaping, water harvesting, refurbishment of museum galleries, light and sound show etc, at the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial, Amritsar.

The memorial has been closed since February 15 and was to reopen on April 12 after redevelopment. The country is commemorating the centenary year of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre from April 13, 2019 to April 13, 2020.