Refer those with flu-like symptoms to testing centres, Chandigarh dispensaries told

chandigarh

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:17 IST

The Chandigarh health department has directed all dispensaries to refer all patients showing symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection symptoms for testing at the nearest Covid-19 sampling centre.

The health department has also sought intervention from resident welfare associations (RWAs) for reporting those showing symptoms such as fever, cough, cold and difficulty in breathing in the neighbourhood.

Dr G Dewan, director of health services has written to all RWA presidents, asking them to start neighbourhood vigil. “Neighbours can inform the health department about any person living near by and suffering these symptoms,” he wrote.

“We are encouraging people with flu-like symptoms to report to the hospital for screening. These days, fewer patients are reporting to flu clinics and emergency OPDs with flu like symptoms, which is why we had fewer cases in these four days. We have now requested RWAs for vigilance so that no cases goes unnoticed.”

The UT health department has also decided to train residents wherein master trainers will teach them the ‘do’s and don’ts’ and protocols pertaining to the virus.

The department has also requested councillors of all the wards or areas to disseminate awareness regarding Covid symptoms and to encourage residents to visit GMSH- 16 or GMCH-32 in Chandigarh if they show any symptoms, for which they will be ferried in the health department’s ambulance.