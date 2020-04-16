Relief for farmers as arhtiyas call off strike

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:29 IST

Hundreds of farmers who sell their produce at the grain market nearby Jalandhar bypass heaved a sigh of relief after the arhtiyas (commission agents) called off their strike on Thursday.

The wheat procurement at the grain market near Jalandhar bypass was hit for the last two days as a section of arhtiyas were on a strike demanding clearance of their pending payments of last paddy season.

The state government on Wednesday started the wheat procurement process in Punjab.

The market committees have issued passes to the arhtiyas, who further have to provide tokens to the farmers for transporting their produce in grain markets.

“After the state government assured release of pending payments, the statewide strike of the arhtiyas has been called off on Thursday. Now, the passes have been issued to arhtiyas, who would further issue tokens to the farmers through which they can transport their crop to mandis,” said Manjit Singh Dhillon, president of Arhtiyas’ Association (near Jalandhar bypass).

It is a relief for the farmers as harvesting has been started and they were facing shortage of space to store the harvested grains, president of Kisan Union (Kadiyan), Harmeet Singh said, adding that the farmers were struggling for the last two days due to the tussle between the state government and arhtiyas.

Over 400 farmers from different villages, including Noorpur Bet, Laddowal, Kadiyan, Kasabad, Jamalpur and nearby villages, sell their produce in the grain market near Jalandhar bypass.

“Now the produce is expected to reach at both the markets in the city — near Jalandhar bypass and Gill Road— on Friday,” Harmeet said.

Chairman of the market committee, Darshan Lal Baweja, said that all the necessary arrangements have been made and marking has also been done to ensure social distancing at the market. It might take few more days to complete the procurement process due to the lockdown, but the committee would ensure that the farmers do not face any trouble in selling their produce. A farmer is allowed to bring 50 quintals of crop at a time.

Farmer visits mandi without pass, sent back

Meanwhile, a farmer, who reached the grain market on Gill road without pass and unloaded his crop in the market area, was sent back by the police and officials of market committee on Wednesday. He was asked to visit the market only after getting the pass through an arhtiya.

