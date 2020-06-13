e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Residents movement in and out of Ludhiana containment zone goes unchecked

Residents movement in and out of Ludhiana containment zone goes unchecked

A visit to the areas revealed that not even a single police official was deputed at the entry and exit point

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A motorist passing through the barricade in Habibganj area
A motorist passing through the barricade in Habibganj area(GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

A day after the Habib Ganj, Sansi Mohalla and Islam Ganj areas of the city were declared part of the city’s second containment zone, free movement of residents was witnessed in the areas in the absence of any checks on Saturday.

A visit to the areas revealed that not even a single police official was deputed at the entry and exit point and residents were moving about freely. Besides, non-essential shops were also found to be open and children were playing on the roads.

On enquiry, residents said the security men deployed in the area may have gone for a break.

Manjot Singh, a shopkeeper in Islam Ganj area, said, “The authorities have put up barricades near the house of the person whose cousin tested positive. But we have not been told anything about the restriction on movement or opening of shops. The barricading and announcement regarding the containment zone has only left residents in a state of panic.”

Sunil, a resident of the area, said, “Though most residents are themselves not moving out of their house due to fear of catching the infection, the absence of checks at the entry and exit point is a cause of worry. Even the barriers installed at the entry and exit points is of no use as residents are moving about freely despite this. The administration should deploy a force on a permanent basis to impose the restrictions.”

From Chhawani Mohalla, the city’s first containment zone, too similar complaints had been coming in, with many saying that the authorities lackadaisical attitude is set to prove fatal for the residents.

Meanwhile, in Prem Nagar area, adjoining Islam Ganj, 10 residents, who returned from Mumbai, were sent to quarantine centres. Their reports are still awaited.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In