Reversing truck crushes scooterist in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:35 IST

A 62-year-old scooterist was crushed under a truck reversing on the wrong side in Sector 68 on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Prem Jindal, who lived in the United Cooperative House Building Society, Sector 68.

Police said Jindal was returning home from the market. As he reached near Doon International School along Sector 69, a tipper truck reversing on the wrong side ran over his scooter, killing Jindal on the spot.

Police said Jindar had retired as superintendent from directorate of industries, Punjab, around two years ago. His son, Rahul, lives in the US, while his daughter lives in Delhi with her husband.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Wednesday.

The truck driver was identified as Satnam Singh, resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, and an employee of BS Construction company. He was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

TRUCK MOWS DOWN MAN

A truck ran over a pedestrian and drove off near the Sector-29 petrol pump in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Onlookers informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed the unidentified victim to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 3.

However, he was declared brought dead. Police found no identity proof from the victim’s clothes. Doctors said the body bore tyre marks,

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the statement of a passer-by.



The body has been kept in the hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours for identification, before an autopsy is conducted.

Police said they were working to trace the truck with the help of eyewitnesses.