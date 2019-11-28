e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Reversing truck crushes scooterist in Mohali

Jindal was returning home from the market when a tipper truck reversing on the wrong side ran over his scooter

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 62-year-old scooterist was crushed under a truck reversing on the wrong side in Sector 68 on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Prem Jindal, who lived in the United Cooperative House Building Society, Sector 68.

Police said Jindal was returning home from the market. As he reached near Doon International School along Sector 69, a tipper truck reversing on the wrong side ran over his scooter, killing Jindal on the spot.

Police said Jindar had retired as superintendent from directorate of industries, Punjab, around two years ago. His son, Rahul, lives in the US, while his daughter lives in Delhi with her husband.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Wednesday.

The truck driver was identified as Satnam Singh, resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, and an employee of BS Construction company. He was booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

TRUCK MOWS DOWN MAN

A truck ran over a pedestrian and drove off near the Sector-29 petrol pump in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Onlookers informed the police, who reached the spot and rushed the unidentified victim to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 3.

However, he was declared brought dead. Police found no identity proof from the victim’s clothes. Doctors said the body bore tyre marks,

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the statement of a passer-by.

The body has been kept in the hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours for identification, before an autopsy is conducted.

Police said they were working to trace the truck with the help of eyewitnesses.

top news
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News