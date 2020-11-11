Revised collector rates for land in Haryana to be fixed by March

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:45 IST

The Haryana government has directed deputy commissioners of all districts to publish a draft list of collector rates by December 15. The final publication of collector rates will be done by March next year.

Additional chief secretary, revenue, Sanjeev Kaushal, said that guidelines regarding fixing of collector rates in each colony or area in each tehsil of their districts have been issued to all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

As per the guidelines, a committee would be formed at each tehsil and sub-tehsil to assess the collector rates of each colony or area in the tehsil. The committee would also consult non-officials who are knowledgeable about market rates of property in the areas concerned. The committee would also conduct surveys and examine registrations done over the past 12 months in every area, and arrive at a logical calculation of collector rates.

The deputy commissioners may designate a senior officer, such as the additional deputy commissioner, as the district nodal officer. This officer would be responsible for collating the rates assessed by all such tehsil-level committees, and proposing the collector rates of all areas to the deputy commissioners.

Subsequent to draft publication of collector rates, a period of 30 days, or till January 15, 2021, would be reserved for receiving objections and complaints. A portal to receive objections and complaints would be developed by December 15. After this, 30 days, from January 15 to February 15, would be reserved for hearings and deciding the objections received. This would be followed by state-level screening of the draft collector rates for each district.