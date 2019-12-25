Rides at Ludhiana’s Rakh Bagh to get cheaper

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:19 IST

In a bid to reduce the fee being charged for using swings at Rakh Bagh, mayor Balkar Sandhu on Wednesday held a meeting with managing director (MD) of Hero Cycles, SK Rai, at his camp office near Rose Garden.

The BJP and residents have already raised hue and cry over the “hefty fee” being charged by the group, which is also reportedly availing tax benefits, for maintaining the Rakh Bagh under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) exercise.

The BJP leadership has claimed that the group was charging hefty fee without getting consent from the municipal corporation (MC).

Following this, a proposal to fix the rates of swings was tabled in the meeting of civic body’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC) on Monday, wherein the company had proposed fee up to ₹100 for the swings installed inside Rakh Bagh.

The committee, however, kept the proposal pending stating that the company would be asked to reduce the fee.

After meeting the company officials, mayor Sandhu said that MC’s only motive was to make the swings affordable for lower middle-class families.

“Company officials have agreed to the same and the prices would be fixed after comparing rates of swings installed at different sites in the city,” he added.

Hero Cycles MD SK Rai said they were ready to reduce the rates. “The company is charging fee from visitors as we are also spending on the maintenance of Rakh Bagh and the swings which have been installed there. The group has also planned to installed five free-of-cost swings for visitors,” he added.

MC TO REVAMP BRITISH-ERA SWIMMING POOL

During the meeting, the mayor also announced that MC would be revamping the British-era King George swimming pool in Rakh Bagh.

The pool was constructed in late 30s and is presently lying in dilapidated condition. The mayor said he also used to swim in the pool during early 70s and MC would revive the facility.

The civic body might get it revamped through Hero group, but it would certainly be reopened for public.

MC TO EXTEND CONTRACT WITH HERO CYCLES

The mayor said the contract with Hero Cycles for maintenance of Rakh Bagh would be ending in March. “As proposed, MC would extend the same for two years, but the company will be asked to reduce the prices of swings,” he added.