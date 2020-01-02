Rise in cases of rape and cruelty against women in HP, reveals data

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:22 IST

Despite state government adopting various measures to ensure safety of women in the state, Himachal Pradesh witnessed an increase in number of cases of rape and cruelty against women in 2019.

As many as 358 cases of rapes were registered in 2019 while in 2018 around 345 cases were reported. However, cases of cruelty against women witnessed an increase of 46 cases as about 229 cases were registered in 2019 against 183 cases in 2018.

Director general of police(DGP) SR Mardi said “Police is trying its best to reduce crime against women. Gudiya helpline, SMS, Whatsapp, online complaint portals and community police schemes have been initiated by the government to help victims. These measures have helped create awareness among victims and they are now able to approach the police to file complaints without any fear.The complaints are registered immediately and appropriate action is taken.”

“It has been noticed that in most cases, the accused are known to the victims and had the victim’s consent earlier” he added.

The police claimed that they have solved 95.7% of the cases of rapes and cruelty against women in 2019 and rest of the cases are under investigation.

In 2019, eight teachers were suspended after being found guilty under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

lowest number of murder cases

In 2019, as many as 69 cases of murders were registered, which is the lowest in the last decade. In 2018, as many as 99 murder cases were registered in the state while in 2010 at least 130 cases were registered.

The highest number of murders took place in the year 2011 when around 132 murder cases were registered followed by 2014 when 131 such cases were registered.

‘Crime rate reduced in Mandi district’

Superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma, in a press release here, said that during the year 2019, the law and order situation of the district remained peaceful.

He said in 2019, heinous crimes against persons, crimes against property and road accidents had decreased as compared to 2018.

He said five murder cases had been registered in 2019 as compared to 13 cases of 2018. As many as 48 cases of burglary were registered in 2019 as compared to 49 of the previous year. Around 42 cases of theft were registered during 2019 as compared to 57 cases of 2018 whereas around 359 cases of road accidents were registered in 2019 as compared to 377 cases of 2018.

As many as 181 cases were registered under the NDPS Act during 2019 as compared to 156 cases of 2018.

Around 49 cases of rape, 91 cases of molestation, 46 cases of domestic violence and 61 cases of abduction of women, were registered in 2019.