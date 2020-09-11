Robbery convict arrested for vehicle lifting

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:36 IST

A man convicted for robbery has been arrested for vehicle theft, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Deepak, of Dhanas’ EWS Colony, had tried to steal the Bajaj Platina motorcycle of one Amrit Lal of the same locality on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The complainant told the police that on Wednesday, the accused barged into his house and threatened him.

The Sarangpur police had registered a case under Sections 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deepak was arrested and produced in a court on Thursday, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

As per the police, Deepak already had three FIRs registered against him at different police stations in the city.

Last December, Deepak was convicted in a robbery case filed against him in January 2019 at the Sector-34 police station. Another case of robbery was registered against him at the Sector-11 police station, while he was booked for assaulting and rioting by the Sarangpur police as well.

These two cases are still pending in the district court.

Three thefts reported

Three cases of vehicle theft were registered at different police stations in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Sarman Sharma of Mauli village complained that his Hero Splendor motorcycle parked near his house was stolen when he was away from July 20 to August 28.

Another theft of a Royal Enfield Bullet was reported by Ankush Choudhary of Attawa village, who said the crime took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The third complaint was lodged by Jagjit Singh of Dadumajra village, whose Maruti Zen car was stolen from the parking of the local Ramlila ground.