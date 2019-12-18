Robbing mobile, ₹200 lands two in jail for seven years

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:22 IST

Two 23-year-old men, who robbed a Dadumajra Colony resident of his mobile phone and Rs 200 in January, were sentenced to seven years in jail by a district court.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the convicts, Deepak Kumar and Ram Parkash, both residents of Dhanas, Chandigarh.

On January 19, the victim, Ravi Kumar, 44, told the police that he worked for a courier company. On January 18, he was returning home after his shift at 11pm, when two men waylaid him on the slip road near Labour Chowk, Sector 34.

One of them placed a sharp-edged weapon on his neck and took out his mobile phone from his jacket, while the other removed Rs 200 from his pants. While robbing him, the duo addressed each other by name, revealing their identity.

On his complaint, a case Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) , 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Following investigation, the accused were arrested and charged under Sections 341 and 397 of the IPC.

‘DESERVE NO LENIENCY’

In court, both accused pleaded leniency, as they were sole breadwinners of their families and had elderly parents to look after.

But the court observed, “The convicts committed robbery, wrongfully restrained the complainant and also caused injuries. Hence, the convicts deserve no leniency in the matter of sentence, as any leniency will amount to concession to the convicts for committing the crime.”

The court said, “It is a settled proposition of law that the punishment should be commensurate to the offence committed and any undue sympathy to the accused shall be counter productive.”