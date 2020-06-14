e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Rohtak cousins among 39 Haryana cadets commissioned as officers

Rohtak cousins among 39 Haryana cadets commissioned as officers

Aakash had joined the IMA through technical graduate course (TGC), while Abhijeet took the combined defence services (CDS) exam.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:22 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
HIndustan Times, Chandigarh
Aakash Rana, 26, and Abhijeet, 25
Aakash Rana, 26, and Abhijeet, 25
         

Two cousins — Aakash Rana, 26, and Abhijeet, 25 — from Rohtak’s Pakasma village are among 39 Haryana cadets who passed out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday.

Aakash’s father Narender Rana, an employee of Haryana tourism department, said his son had pursued post-graduation in civil engineering from Rohtak, while his nephew did his BTech from Faridabad. Aakash had joined the IMA through technical graduate course (TGC), while Abhijeet took the combined defence services (CDS) exam.

“We have a joint family and the boys studied together till Class 12. They again got back together at the IMA, but will now have to part their ways. Aakash will be sent to the engineering unit in Amritsar and Abhijeet will move to Uttar Pradesh’s Babina in the armoured regiment,” he added.

Expressing his disappointment over not being able to witness the Passing Out Parade, Aakash’s father said, “The academy won’t even send them back home this time. My family will have to wait to see them as officers.”

A retired armyman and grandfather of the lieutenants, Randhir Rana, said he had instilled in them the dream of donning the olive green one day.

“My grandsons proved that nothing is impossible if you are determined and have a fixed goal,” he added.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by US to arrive on Monday
First tranche of 100 ventilators shipped by US to arrive on Monday
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In