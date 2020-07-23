Rs 5,000 fine for violating home isolation, flouting of social distancing norms by restaurants in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:33 IST

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on Covid-19 patients violating home isolation instructions in the state. There are 951 patients in home isolation across the state at present.

According to the new guidelines announced by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, a fine of Rs 5,000 will also be imposed on owners of restaurants and commercial eating places violating social distancing norms, as a deterrent against defiance of the restrictions put in place to check the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Further, violation of social distancing norms and social gatherings of more than the permitted strength will attract a penalty amounting to Rs 10,000. The fines were decided at a video conference meeting to review the Covid situation and preparedness in the state, an official release said.

These penalties are in addition to those announced earlier, in May, for not wearing a mask in public places (Rs 500), violation of home quarantine instructions (Rs 200) and spitting at public places (Rs 500).

Under the existing guidelines, shops/commercial places are liable to pay Rs 2,000 for violation of social distancing norms, while for buses and cars such violations are punishable by Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 fine respectively, and in the case of auto-rickshaws/2-wheelers, the fine stands at Rs 500.

The additional fines have been imposed as instances of violations continue to be reported from across the state, with average daily challans for not wearing masks standing at around 5,000.

APPEAL TO RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS, FARMER PROTESTERS

The chief minister appealed to the heads and managements of religious institutions to ensure enforcement of social distancing restrictions and other safety guidelines, including masks, during visits to religious places. He urged them to make regular announcements in this regard through public address systems.

Amarinder reiterated his appeal to farmer unions not to come out on the roads in protest against the Centre’s anti-farmer ordinances but to defer any such movements to check the spread of Covid.

He also directed the officials to install mask-vending machines at vantage points such as bus stands.

PLASMA BANKS IN AMRITSAR, FARIDKOT SOON

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan and health experts were asked to work out the modalities for setting up plasma banks also in government medical colleges in Faridkot and Amritsar, in addition to Patiala, where the state’s first plasma bank was inaugurated on July 21. On the first day itself, four donors had donated their plasma in the bank.

He appealed to those already cured of Covid to donate their plasma to help out those fighting the disease. The chief secretary informed the meeting that IAS and PCS officers who have recovered are also being encouraged to lead the way by donating their plasma. DGP Dinkar Gupta said three policemen, including a home guards jawan, had also donated convalescent plasma at Patiala and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.

Citing the high positivity rate in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, the chief minister directed the health department to step up surveillance and testing in these districts to contain further spread of the pandemic.

At present, Jalandhar has a maximum of 18 micro-containment zones in the state.