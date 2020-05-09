SAD asks Punjab CM to provide separate stay facilities to health staff

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 00:03 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday asked Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to intervene immediately and ensure safe and secure accommodation facilities for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working at Covid-19 centres, to ensure that their families are not put at any risk.

In a statement here, former state education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that it is depressing to see that the Punjab health department has not done its duty towards the medical staff who are dealing with the Covid-19 patients, by allocating rooms to them in hostels, guest houses and hotels.

“Doing this will ensure that the medical staff and their families are not at risk,” he said.

He added that this demand is being raised repeatedly, but since state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu seems resistant to it, the chief minister should intervene in the matter, immediately.

Dr Cheema said that many health workers do not have separate accommodation and are unable to maintain adequate social distancing from their near and dear ones, including small children and elderly people.

He said that many health workers are even ready to live separately from their families, keeping in view the need for safety. They should be provided alternate accommodation by the state government.