SAD-BJP form 2-member panel for co-ordination in bypolls

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:21 IST

: The much-hyped SAD-BJP co-ordination meeting called by both parties in Jalandhar to sort out issues cropping up in Punjab after both parties decided to fight assembly elections in Haryana against each other, proved to be a mere photo-opportunity aimed at portraying that all was well to the cadre of the alliance.

The meeting, attended by party chief Sukhbir Badal and chief spokersperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, lasted 20 minutes and ended after a joint photo opportunity to the media by Sukhbir and state BJP chief Shwait Malik. Before sitting together, the SAD chief met party leaders from Doaba in the same hotel where BJP’s core-group was holding deliberations regarding the bypolls.

In the brief joint meeting, both parties also decided to form a two-member committee comprising state BJP general secretary Rakesh Rathore and Cheema to sort out issues of the two parties relating to the four by-polls. As per sources, both parties were “playing down” their differences in Punjab after a rift in Haryana.

“However, it was discussed that leaders from both parties should restrain from giving statements against each other to avoid confusion among cadre of both parties,” said a BJP core-committee member.

The saffron party, according to sources, which had earlier planned to rake-up the issue of absence of SAD leaders from electioneering for bypolls in Phawgara and Mukerian assembly seats contested by BJP, strangely expressed satisfaction over participation of alliance leaders.

When contacted, state BJP chief Shwait Malik, said the co-ordination committee will chalk out a strategy to contest bypolls.

“SAD leaders are already helping in bypolls on both seats. SAD has even managed to convince its councillor to withdraw his nomination from Phagwara which he had filed as an independent. Our alliance is working perfectly in Punjab and we will win all four seats,” Malik claimed.

Jalandhar: Ducking queries over Haryana elections, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that currently his party is focusing on by-elections in Punjab and he would comment about Haryana only after poll results in the state are declared.

Talking to media, after attending the SAD-BJP co-ordination meeting, Badal said, “The meeting was called to plan a strategy to win all four seats. Our workers will work hard on the ground to expose the failure of the Congress government,” he said.

When asked about continuing an alliance with BJP after it indicted its lone MLA in Haryana into their fold, Badal said he would talk about Haryana after October 21, as his only focus was on Punjab elections.

