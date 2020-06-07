e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / SAD demands waiver of fixed power charges for industrial sector

SAD demands waiver of fixed power charges for industrial sector

The party spokesperson said it was incumbent on the state government to provide a healing touch in this hour of crisis.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representative photo
letterschd@hindustantimes.com

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday demanded waiver of fixed charges for all industrial and trade establishments for the three-month lockdown period besides allowing both sectors to retain the state share of GST for this period.

In a statement here, SAD spokesperson and former president of its Beopar wing NK Sharma said he had held a series of meetings with industry representatives on the directions of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the consensus was that in case the Congress government did not extend any concessions to the industrial sector, it would be pushed back by 20 years.

“Punjab already has a lot of farmer debt, and will now incur trade and industry debt too. Small traders, including shopkeepers, hardware sellers, and professionals such as photographers and barbers have been affected the most. A cycle shop owner has already committed suicide and there is a sense of utter despair among the trading community at large,” Sharma said.

The SAD spokesperson said it was incumbent on the government to provide a healing touch in this hour of crisis. “The least it can do is give relief where possible by allowing the industry and trade sector to retain the state GST share for three months,” demanded Sharma.

He said there was resentment among people that instead of providing financial aid where needed, the Congress government had given a relief of ₹673 crore to liquor contractors and ₹150 crore to the sand mafia. This is the reason why nearly 32,000 industrial units have not restarted their operations yet, he said.

Sharma assured the traders that the party would raise their voice at appropriate forums, including the governor to force the Congress government to resolve their grievances and extend due relief to them.

