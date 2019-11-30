e-paper
SAD’s 10-year misrule responsible for Punjab’s woes: Jakhar

Jakhar described it as the “biggest treachery” of the SAD-BJP combine

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2019 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD leader and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa claiming that the party’s 10-year misrule in alliance with the BJP was squarely responsible for present economic problems of the state.

In a press release, Jakhar described it as the “biggest treachery” of the SAD-BJP combine, adding they accepted a debt of ₹31,000 crore on foodgrain purchase account days before leaving the office in 2017.

“The Akali leaders are speaking against their own state for petty political gains. How can anyone deny the role of the previous government for the current economic condition of Punjab? The previous government made an unethical decision at the fag end of the office to accept ₹31,000 crore debt to Punjab for the difference in account of grain procurement, causing an irreparable loss to Punjab. What forced them to make such a fatal decision few days before assembly polls in 2017?” he asked.

“In fact the Akali Dal had come to know that they were to be thrown out of power due to the blot on their face following unfortunate sacrilege incidents, they hurt the economy by accepting the debt to sow seeds of poor fiscal health for the upcoming Congress government,” he said.

