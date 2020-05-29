SAD seeks probe into sale of ‘spurious’ paddy seeds in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 01:29 IST

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dera Bassi, NK Sharma along with other Akali leaders on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Mohali additional deputy commissioner Ashika Jain demanding a CBI probe into the alleged illegal sale of “spurious” versions of paddy seed varieties PR-128 and PR-129 in Punjab.

Stating that both the varieties are officially developed by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Sharma said a private shop outside PAU was selling the seeds of these varieties to the farmers on higher rates. “While PAU sells these at ₹70 per kg, the private shop is charging ₹200-250 per kg for seeds branded as ‘Karnal Agri Seeds’,” he said.

“We want CBI probe into the case or some retired justice should conduct the inquiry so that the guilty are booked,” he demanded.

When asked, DC Ashika Jain said as per the report of district agriculture officer, these seeds were not sold in Mohali, but they would still conduct an enquiry into the matter.