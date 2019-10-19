Sangrur admn seals 2017 blast accused’s firecracker godown

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:11 IST

The district administration has sealed a firecracker godown at Sular Gharat village of Dirba subdivision, around 25km from Sangrur, on Saturday.

The action was taken after deputy chief controller of explosives (Chandigarh) cancelled the licence of the cracker godown owned by Gandhi Ram, a resident of Sular Gharat, who is an accused in the 2017 blast.

On Friday, the district magistrate of Sangrur had issued instructions to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dirba to verify the case of Gandhi Ram, Pradeep Kumar and Bagerath Ram, of Sular Gharat, and check if the deputy chief controller of explosives has cancelled their licences or not.

“Pardeep Kumar and Bagerath had renewed their licences, but it was found that Gandhi had failed to so the same. After getting information from authorities concerned, we have sealed the godown,” said Dirba SDM Manjit Singh Cheema.

On September 19, 2017, seven persons were killed and three were left critically injured after a firecracker factory blew up due to a blast at Sular Gharat village in Dirba.

Police had booked the owners of the factory-cum-godown, Pardeep Kumar and Gandhi Ram, but the court had acquitted the duo in March 2018.

District commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori said that storage of fireworks near residential areas will not be tolerated.

“Firecracker stores are being checked in all subdivisions of the district. The no objection certificates are also being given as per norms,” Thori said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:11 IST