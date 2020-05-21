Sangrur tomb attendant sets woman on fire, held

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:01 IST

An elderly woman was allegedly set on fire by a tomb attendant (sewadar) at Chhajali village in Sangrur district on Wednesday.

Police arrested the accused, Balbir Singh (70), and produced him in court which sent him to three-day remand on Thursday.

The police said the victim, Sukhwinder Kaur (68), had gone to pay obeisance at the tomb where the accused has been serving as an attendant for the past six months.

“The accused got into a heated argument with the woman over locking the tomb and allegedly poured petrol on her before setting her on fire. She was admitted to the Sunam civil hospital,” said Chhajali police station in-charge Joginder Singh.

The accused was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chhajali police station.