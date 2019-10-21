Sangrur tops in Punjab for providing timely services at seva kendras: DC

chandigarh

Oct 21, 2019

Deputy commissioner of Sangrur, Ghanshyam Thori, on Sunday, said that as per the current data of e-district and e-seva projects, the district has grabbed the top spot in Punjab with disposal of around 99.48% applications at seva kendras by October 18, 2019.

“the pendency rate is only 0.52%, which is again the minimum across state,” added Thori.

The deputy commissioner said that a total of 223 public services, including online facilities, offline support and third-party services — including passport, aadhaar, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) bill payments, etc — are being provided at as many as 31 seva kendras in Sangrur district.

“There are a total of 47 online, 112 offline and 64 third-party services, which are concerning over 20 departments, that are being provided at these kendras. Some services have been merged due to them being online facilities,” the DC added.

Thori further said that as of October 18, this year, a total of 4,95,118 applications for online services; 6,01,843 for offline; and 2,61,574 for third-party have been received in district.

And of these, more than 99% services are being provided on time. “The feat was achieved sue to regular monitoring, review meetings and strict accountability by the local administration,” he said.

Oct 21, 2019