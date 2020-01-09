Sangrur: Transgender rings in Lohri by adopting girl child

chandigarh

In a time when the state and central governments are spending lakhs on spreading awareness regarding saving the girl child as the sex ratio is falling in Punjab, a transgender hailing from Phaguwala village in Sangrur district is setting an example and inspiring many by adopting a baby girl.

Anjali, adopted the girl, Japsimran Kaur Virk, and took her home when the latter was just four-hours-old. She adopted the newborn from a family of the same village who do not wish to be identified.

On Thursday, the child turned one-and-a-half-month-old, and to mark the occasion, Anjali celebrated Lohri with members of the transgender community and the villagers with much pomp.

“I wished to experience motherhood. After convincing the parents, I adopted my daughter and have now completed all legal formalities,” Anjali told HT.

“I could have adopted a boy, but I deliberately chose to go for a girl child. In a time where people are killing the girl child, how can they expect the society to progress? Girls are as important as boys, in fact, I would say they are more important as their love for their parents is unmatchable. I will focus on my daughter’s education and ensure to raise her as a good human being and an educated woman,” Anjali added.

As per social rituals, transgenders visit a family when a male child is born and dance in celebration, while seeking some money from parents of the child.

However, the transgenders of the area gathered for Anjali’s Lohri function, expressed their happiness on seeing the little girl and advocated equal rights for girls in the society.

“People keep hoping for boys. But the need of the hour is to save the girl child. Women should raise their voice against female foeticide and not treat their daughters any less from their sons,” said Gurmeet Mahant, a local.

“It is remarkable and inspiring that a transgender has adopted a baby girl when the so-called civilised people hope for boys and go to the extent of killing girls before and at the time of birth,” said another villager.