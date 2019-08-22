Sat Paul Mittal School hosts ASISC debate

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:39 IST

Sat Paul Mittal School hosted the Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) regional-level debate competition for categories 1 and 2 (junior and senior) on Wednesday.

A total of 12 schools participated in the competition. The jury of judges included Dinesh Kapila, national trainer from JCI India, and Varinder Datta, faculty at Ludhiana chapter of ICAI for category 1 and Balwinder Kaur Brar, assistant professor of English at Partap College of Education and Baishakhi Banerjee, assistant professor of English at Partap College of Education, Ludhiana for category 2.

Contestants put forth their views and arguments skillfully. In category 1, Mehak Bakhshi of Sat Paul Mittal School was won the best speaker award and Navya Aggarwal from The Frank Anthony Public School, Delhi, bagged the first runner-up position. Hemant Kumar from St Kabir School, Hissar, won the second runner-up position. Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, bagged the best team trophy.

In category 2, Divit Chopra of Scottish High International School, Gurgaon, was adjudged the best speaker and Manan from St Kabir School, Hissar, bagged the first runner-up position. Samreen Kaur from Sacred Heart Convent School, Amritsar, won the second runner-up position. St Kabir School, Hissar, got the best team trophy.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:33 IST