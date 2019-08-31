e-paper
Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

SC names chief justices of Punjab and Haryana, Himachal high courts

The names were recommended in view of SC recommending elevation of justice Krishna Murari and justice V Ramasubramanian as Supreme Court judges.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In its proceedings on August 28, the collegium comprising chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, justice SA Bobde and justice NV Ramana also recommended elevation of justice Ajai Lamba.
The Supreme Court collegium has recommended appointment of justice Ravi Shankar Jha of Madhya Pradesh high court as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court and that of justice L Narayana Swamy, the senior-most judge from Karnataka high court, as chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court. The names were recommended in view of SC recommending elevation of justice Krishna Murari and justice V Ramasubramanian as Supreme Court judges.

In its proceedings on August 28, the collegium comprising chief justice Ranjan Gogoi, justice SA Bobde and justice NV Ramana also recommended elevation of justice Ajai Lamba, senior most judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, currently functioning, on transfer, at the Allahabad high court, as the chief justice of the Gauhati high court. After consideration, if found suitable, the appointments are made by the Centre and notification issued in the name of the President.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:52 IST

