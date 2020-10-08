e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SC scholarship scam: BJP to hold ‘chakka’ jam in Ludhiana on October 10

SC scholarship scam: BJP to hold ‘chakka’ jam in Ludhiana on October 10

Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Raj Kumar Atwal said that Dharamsot was clearly involved in the scam and Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the state was trying to protect him

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The state BJP unit has expressed anguish over the clean chit given to cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the SC scholarship ‘scam’ and decided to hold a ‘chakka jam’ across the state on October 10.

Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Raj Kumar Atwal said that Dharamsot was “clearly involved in the scam and Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in the state was trying to protect him”.

“The struggle to dismiss Dharamsot will continue,” Atwal said while addressing a conference at the district office of Ludhiana BJP near Clock Tower.

He said a scam of ₹63.91 crore had come to light in Punjab in the central post-matric scholarship scheme.

Atwal said it was shameful that Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s name cropped up in this incident despite him holding the post of a cabinet minister. He said Dharamsot himself should have resigned on moral grounds.

SC Morcha president said that Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar should break his silence on the scam that “exposed” Dharamsot and say what action is being taken against him.

Atwal said that children belong to scheduled castes have suffered the most due to this scam. “They were not even given certificates from colleges. Now, colleges are saying that they will give certificates after the students pay money,” he added.

“The government has betrayed the SC society by committing this scam,” Atwal said while demanding a CBI probe into the matter as well as strict action against the culprits.

Ludhiana BJP district vice-president Sunil Maudgil, district general Kantendu Sharma, district president of Ludhiana BJP SC Morcha Kulwinder Singh, district vice-president Yashpal Janotra, councillors Surinder Atwal , Yashpal Chaudhary, Satish Kumar, Surinder Bali, Jatinder Goria, Nitin Jain, and Manu Arora were also present.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In