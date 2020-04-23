Screen, test all patients for Covid-19: PGIMER docs demand

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:57 IST

The faculty members at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have demanded that all patients visiting the tertiary care institute be tested to rule out possibility of coronavirus infection spread.

The faculty association raised the issue after a six-month-old baby admitted to the institute with a cardiac problem tested positive for the coronavirus disease in a pre-operative test, following which 54 health workers were quarantined and tested negative.

The association has highlighted that the infection among healthcare workers ranges from 10-20% all over the world and has been reported from medical Institutes in India as well. “PGIMER should take only referred patients at least from district/state hospital as per SGPGI pattern and there should be no direct registration. The issue may be taken up with chief secretaries of adjoining states,” a press release from the association said.

“Patients should also get tested in their local designated state and medical college lab in order to avoid delays at the PGIMER,” said Dr JS Thakur, president of the association.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said the demand was under active consideration of the administration and a decision in this regard is expected shortly. “We will not go with haphazard testing, but also feel that all incoming patients should be screened and tested for Covid-19,” Ram said.

OTHER ISSUES FLAGGED

Thakur said the PGIMER administration is putting efforts for provision of mask and personal protection equipment as per the institute guidelines but there are still issues related to equitable distribution which need to be addressed.

“The protocol which the institute has, has been refined four times, but we need to ensure that what is on paper is being followed on the ground too,” Thakur said.

General secretary of the association, Dr Arun Bansal, said, “The main focus of the administration is the screening of Covid-19 and the Nehru Extension Block where the patients concerned are. However, doctors from other areas, where some surgery or procedure is to be conducted, should be provided better safety gear.”