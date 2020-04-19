e-paper
Second Chandigarh Police constable suspended for defying curfew orders

According to police, constable Mukesh Kumar was moving around without any pass or permission

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A UT police constable was suspended on Sunday after he left the police station in defiance of orders and was booked by the Himachal Pradesh Police for violating the curfew.

Constable Mukesh Kumar was booked under Section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday. According to police, Kumar was moving around without any pass or permission.

“The act of Mukesh is a grave misconduct and dereliction of duty being a member of discipline force. The constable has violated the directions issued by the senior officers of not leaving the station at any cost while availing rest,” said the official statement of Chandigarh Police. Kumar was posted in the PCR staff. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

This is the second suspension of a cop in the city in the last three days. On April 17, constable Ram Avtar, posted at the Sector 36 police station, was suspended after he left for his native village near Narnaul in Haryana without permission during his weekly off on April 15.

According to police, on reaching his village, Avtar started showing symptoms of cold and cough, and was taken to the civil hospital in Narnaul. His samples were taken but he tested negative for Covid-19.

Only recently, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale had ordered rest for 20% of the police force on the field on a rotational basis. The order had barred cops from leaving the city during this period.

