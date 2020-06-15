e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sector 41 resident, 29 others win Rs1,000 each in CHB draw

Sector 41 resident, 29 others win Rs1,000 each in CHB draw

A total of 16 persons, more than half of the winners, had deposited less than the prize money of Rs 1,000. A majority of the winners (12) were from Maloya.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh: In prizes announced on Monday to encourage more people to go in for e-payment, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) said a woman resident of Sector 41-A was among 31 persons who won Rs 1,000 each for making payments online to CHB.

CHB has recently introduced the facility of online payments for various services so that people do not have to make the effort of visiting the board’s offices. In March, CHB had decided to hold a computerised draw every month to give a reward of Rs 1,000 each to 10 online payment transactions irrespective of the amount paid.

Draws could not be held during the Covid-19 lockdown. On Monday, a computerised draw to decide 10 winners for each of these three months was held under the supervision of Subeena Bansal, member of the board.

Among the winners, the lowest online payment made was Rs 52 and the highest was Rs 1, 54,588.

A total of 16 persons, more than half of the winners, had deposited less than the prize money of Rs 1,000. A majority of the winners (12) were from Maloya.

The 30 winners include 14 allottees of small flats, 11 of residential property and five of commercial property.

The next draw for June will be held in July.

tags
top news
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Maharashtra sees 2,786 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally over 1.10 lakh
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
Delhi reports 1,647 Covid-19 cases on Monday after 2,000 plus cases for 3 days
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
2 ‘missing’ Indian staffers released by Pakistan, have visible injuries: Official
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
Kidnapping of China’s 7th richest man thwarted after son raises alarm
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Pilot of US Air Force jet that crashed in North Sea is dead
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
Onus on Nepal govt to create ‘positive atmosphere’ for talks on border row
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
‘Been through depression’: Deepika Padukone on fight with mental health issues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In