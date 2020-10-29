Semester exams at Punjab Engineering College to begin from November 22

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:41 IST

The end-term examinations of the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) are scheduled to start from November 22 onwards.

The exams, which will be conducted on campus, are however optional for students. If a student decides not to appear in the examination, he/she will be given grade ‘I’ and the examination will be held later on when the situation becomes normal.

The examination for computer science engineering (CSE), electrical engineering and electronics and communication engineering (ECE) branches of BTech semester seven will be conducted from November 22 to 25. For aerospace engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering and materials and metallurgical engineering and production engineering branches, the semester exams will be held from December 2 to 4.

For CSE, electrical and ECE branches of BTech semester 5, the examinations will be held from December 7 to 11; for aerospace, civil, mechanical, materials and metallurgical and production and industrial engineering branches, from December 19 to 23.

For semester three students of aerospace engineering, CSE, ECE and production and industrial engineering branches of BTech, the examinations will be held from December 28 to January 2; for civil, mechanical, electrical, and materials and metallurgical engineering branches, from January 11 to 16.

Online classes for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session will continue up to November 11.