Seminar on traffic rules at Nav Bal Niketan school in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:12 IST

A traffic awareness seminar was held at Nav Bal Niketan Smart School, Chandigarh on Thursday.

The seminar was conducted by traffic marshals; Wing Commander CS Grewal (retd) and Uma Mahajan.

The students were apprised of the consequences of violating traffic rules. They presented statistics related to road rage.

They were also urged to follow traffic rules to maintain safety.On the occasion, Uma Mahajan recited self-composed poems that had messages for all.

Traffic rules booklets were distributed among children. Students were made aware of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

A quiz was also conducted. Harshita bagged the first prize, Chehak got the second prize and Deepanjali won the third position. The winners were encouraged and felicitated with certificates and trophies. Wing Commander CS Grewal.

Meanwhile, the Class 1 students brought their favourite toys to school and played with them.

The took part in a show and tell activity and drew pictures of their toys.

The principal lauded the efforts of the students and teachers.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 15:01 IST