Senior deputy mayor, team of stray animal catchers assaulted in Patiala

Senior deputy mayor, Yoginder Singh Yogi, who has been assigned the task to rescue stray cattle and his team were attacked by miscreants in Patiala on Sunday night.

They received minor injuries in the attack. Yogi and his team has rescued more than 450 stray cattle and shifted them to cowsheds in the last one month.

Yogi said that he and his team carried out operations during the night to identify locations where stray cattle occupy roads and residential areas.

“On Sunday night, we found a group of eight to 10 stray animals, mainly cows, near Safabadi Gate. We started rescuing them but midway through the process, a group of people started abusing us,” Yogi said.

“When we objected to their abuses, they attacked us with bricks and wooden sticks. I called the PCR immediately and we were rescued,” he said.

Yogi added that when they were shifting the trucks loaded with cows to a local cowshed, the miscreants intercepted their vehicle and started pelting bricks.

“We were attacked twice. The manner in which the attack was executed made it look like we were being tracked and the attack was pre-planned,” Yogi alleged.

Station house officer (SHO) of Lahori Gate police station, Jaspreet Singh, said the police have arrested three persons for the attacks who have been identified as Shankar Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Aman Kumar.

Police have registered a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed with a common object) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Patiala member of Parliament (MP), Preneet Kaur, had previously appreciated the senior deputy mayor and his teams’ efforts to rescue the stray cattle in a systematic manner.

“Many people who have kept cows let their animals loose for grazing before chaining and milking them again. We have rescued more than 100 such cows in the last one month. Owners of these animals have requested us to release their cattle. However, we have refused to do so,” Yogi said.

He added that they are keeping a record of the rescued cattle so that the corporation can pay for them from the cow cess collected from financial heads.

