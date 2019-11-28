SGPC cannot change the maryada of the Golden Temple on its own: Gobind Singh Longowal, president, SGPC

chandigarh

A day after being unanimously elected as the SGPC president for the third year in a row, Gobind Singh Longowal speaks to HT on his priorities and the political, social and religious issues concerning the Sikh Panth.

What will be your priorities in this third term?

As has been the case over the previous two years, dharam parchar (the preaching of the Sikh religion) will be my top priority. A lot of work remains to be done in this direction. Secondly, I want to improve the standard of educational institutes that the SGPC runs. Three centenaries, including the 100th foundation day of the SGPC, are coming up next year. These will be celebrated on a large scale.

Is SGPC cash-rich, as CM Captain Amarinder Singh claims, while asking it to pay the $20 (₹1,400) service fee of Kartarpur pilgrims?

There is no comparison between the exchequer available with a state government and that with the SGPC. We are not running into losses, but we do not have surplus money as well. We have to spend a lot on paying our 20,000-odd employees. Many of our educational institutes are running into losses. For instance, we have to allot ₹1.5 crore every month to Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib. We will take expert help to make these institutions independent. We also plan to cut down on expenditure.

In the past, the SGPC has faced corruption charges. How will you ensure reform?

To prevent corruption, we have already introduced a new system under which contractors are hired through a transparent tendering process. Everything we purchase is through tenders, but we prefer cooperative and public sector firms, as it benefits us; we spend less and get better quality services or goods.

The Punjab assembly has passed a resolution, urging the Akal Takht and the SGPC to allow women to perform kirtan inside Golden Temple. Your take.

The SGPC cannot change the centuries-old maryada of Sri Harmandar Sahib (the Golden Temple) on its own. The issue is under the jurisdiction of the Akal Takht Sahib, or, the head granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib can take any decision.

What is your view on the row over the calendar and Sant Samaj’s demand to change the Sikh Rehat Maryada?

These are very big issues that cannot be resolved by a single person or institution. These issues can only be resolved by an assembly of the entire Sikh Panth at the Akal Takht. There should be no hesitation in holding a discussion at the Akal Takht on the Sant Samaj’s demand. Similar is the case of the Nanakshahi calendar. To address such kind of issues, discussions have been held at the Akal Takht from time-to-time. All Sikh organisations, scholars and intellectuals should get together at the Takht to fix such issues.

In its poll session, why did the SGPC

House not pass any resolution on sacrilege?

We have already passed such a resolution in our general House session in 2018, where we sought exemplary punishment for all those behind the sacrilege.

Did the previous SAD government spare the culprits of sacrilege, as opposition in the SGPC has alleged?

We cannot say anything about the SAD. We can only talk about ourselves. Opposition members were not serious during the poll session. They walked out only for political benefit and to be in the news. Still, we passed a resolution against the Ayodhya judgment on their demand.

