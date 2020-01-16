SGPC demands separate ethnic status for Sikhs across world

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:23 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday welcoming the move of the United States of recognizing Sikhs as a separate ethnic group in the 2020 census demanded similar status in other countries of the world.

In a statement issued here, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “The move is appreciable. I congratulate all the Sikhs living in the US. Credit to the US Sikh leaders, who made persistent efforts to get their demand met.”

He said the Sikhs across the world have become part of governments of various countries and counting them as a separate ethnic group is another achievement. “Other countries should also follow the suit.”

Longowal also congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu for becoming Indian ambassador to the United States.