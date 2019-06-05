SGPC takes steps to turn Golden Temple complex green

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the historic Sikh shrines, has taken some initiatives to increase green cover in the Golden Temple complex which is frequented by lakhs of devotees and tourists daily.

Just inside the entrance from the Brahm Buta bazaar side, a ‘vertical garden’ comprising 24,000 plants of different varieties has been developed with the flower pots fixed to the walls.

After the Akal Purakh Ki Fauj and other Sikh bodies started plantation on the rooftops of some buildings, the SGPC kicked off a similar drive on the rooftop of Teja Samundri Hall, its administrative building, to create a green cover in and around the complex. As part of the plan, the rooftops will be turned into terrace gardens, said gurdwara body chief secretary Roop Singh.

Also, the historical Guru Ka Bagh, which is located between Guru Ram Das Jee Langar Hall, arguably the largest community kitchen in the world, and Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall (congregation hall), is being revived.

A green belt is planned on two acres with seasonal floral and herbal plants to be planted with the help of horticulture experts.

To avoid wastage of rainwater and water being used to wash parikarma (circumambulation), a water harvesting plant has been set up near the langar hall. With the help of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), compostable carrybags are used in the complex as polythene bags are banned here for a year.

In the langar hall, some of the food is cooked with a steam system, an eco-friendly method and compressed natural gas (CNG) is going to replace liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and wood as fuel for the purpose.

Besides, the SGPC has limited the time for fireworks on important occasions to 10 minutes.

“We are trying to explore new methods to make the complex completely pollution-free. The responsibility also lies with the government to clean the walled city and keep it green,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 12:36 IST