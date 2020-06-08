SGPC to celebrate completion of 100 years on November 15

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:17 IST

The executive committee of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday announced to celebrate its centenary on November 15 this year.

Chairing a meeting of the top decision making body, gurdwara body president Gobind Singh Longowal said the functions to mark the centenary will be organised at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Manji Sahib in Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

The SGPC was constituted on November 15, 1920, and was notified through a Sikh Gurdwara Act in 1925 by the then British government.

Longowal told the media that SGPC would present its glorious history through movies, documentaries and books. He added that seminars and talks would be organised in colleges and universities across the state.

The executive committee also decided that 100 years of Nankana Sahib Shaheedi Saka, would be observed in February 2021.

The SGPC president said gurpurab to mark the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur would also be celebrated across the country and in foreign nations.

ALLOW SERVING OF LANGAR AND PARSAD: LONGOWAL

Answering a query, Longowal said he has asked the Centre to review its guidelines regarding langar, terming the practice an inseparable part of the Sikh religion. “We have urged the Union government to allow offering of prasad and langar to the devotees as they are part of the Sikh rehat maryada,” said Longowal.