e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / SGPC to celebrate completion of 100 years on November 15

SGPC to celebrate completion of 100 years on November 15

The gurdwara body said it would present its glorious history through movies, documentaries and books.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.
SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal.(HT Photo)
         

The executive committee of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday announced to celebrate its centenary on November 15 this year.

Chairing a meeting of the top decision making body, gurdwara body president Gobind Singh Longowal said the functions to mark the centenary will be organised at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and Manji Sahib in Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

The SGPC was constituted on November 15, 1920, and was notified through a Sikh Gurdwara Act in 1925 by the then British government.

Longowal told the media that SGPC would present its glorious history through movies, documentaries and books. He added that seminars and talks would be organised in colleges and universities across the state.

The executive committee also decided that 100 years of Nankana Sahib Shaheedi Saka, would be observed in February 2021.

The SGPC president said gurpurab to mark the 400th birth anniversary of ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur would also be celebrated across the country and in foreign nations.

ALLOW SERVING OF LANGAR AND PARSAD: LONGOWAL

Answering a query, Longowal said he has asked the Centre to review its guidelines regarding langar, terming the practice an inseparable part of the Sikh religion. “We have urged the Union government to allow offering of prasad and langar to the devotees as they are part of the Sikh rehat maryada,” said Longowal.

top news
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In