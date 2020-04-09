e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shimla district admin launches helpline for mental health issues during lockdown

Shimla district admin launches helpline for mental health issues during lockdown

World Health Organization had warned that the coronavirus crisis and the restrictive measures that many countries are taking to contain the outbreak can have a negative impact on people’s health and well being.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:42 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The health staff and frontline workers are also being sensitised on mental health issues through social networking sites and web telecasting.
The health staff and frontline workers are also being sensitised on mental health issues through social networking sites and web telecasting.(HT file photo )
         

The district administration has launched helplines for people who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“It is important to redress the mental issues during the lockdown. We are under lockdown and behavioural issues are very important under such situations,” said Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap.

More calls are pouring in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here for consultation over behavioural changes. “We are receiving nearly 48 calls at our department from people facing mental illness,” said Dr Dinesh Dutt, head of psychiatry department at IGMC.” There is a significant number of callers who are facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms. The number of alcoholics and drug addicts has increased in the state over the years,” he said.

We get calls from drug addicts seeking help, he said adding that an equal number of people are calling up for remedies on depression and anxiety. The health staff and frontline workers are also being sensitised on mental health issues through social networking sites and web telecasting.

World Health Organization had warned that the coronavirus crisis and the restrictive measures that many countries are taking to contain the outbreak can have a negative impact on people’s health and well being.

The helpline which contains phone numbers of 18 counsellors functions in two shifts— from 10 am to 1.30 pm and from 1.30 pm to 5 pm.

The helpline numbers are 7876146759, 88942368808, 7831817008, 9817062826, 9459035474, 7018322080, 9805277245, 8219361687, 8219395023, 9318502305, 7876146759, 9882627860, 8091078898, 7018437967, 9882179272, 8178142392, 7018588179, 9805958003, 9418212159.

tags
top news
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news