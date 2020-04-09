Shimla district admin launches helpline for mental health issues during lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:42 IST

The district administration has launched helplines for people who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“It is important to redress the mental issues during the lockdown. We are under lockdown and behavioural issues are very important under such situations,” said Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap.

More calls are pouring in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here for consultation over behavioural changes. “We are receiving nearly 48 calls at our department from people facing mental illness,” said Dr Dinesh Dutt, head of psychiatry department at IGMC.” There is a significant number of callers who are facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms. The number of alcoholics and drug addicts has increased in the state over the years,” he said.

We get calls from drug addicts seeking help, he said adding that an equal number of people are calling up for remedies on depression and anxiety. The health staff and frontline workers are also being sensitised on mental health issues through social networking sites and web telecasting.

World Health Organization had warned that the coronavirus crisis and the restrictive measures that many countries are taking to contain the outbreak can have a negative impact on people’s health and well being.

The helpline which contains phone numbers of 18 counsellors functions in two shifts— from 10 am to 1.30 pm and from 1.30 pm to 5 pm.

The helpline numbers are 7876146759, 88942368808, 7831817008, 9817062826, 9459035474, 7018322080, 9805277245, 8219361687, 8219395023, 9318502305, 7876146759, 9882627860, 8091078898, 7018437967, 9882179272, 8178142392, 7018588179, 9805958003, 9418212159.