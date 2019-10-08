Shimla-Kalka special heritage train attract score of tourists

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:09 IST

A special train on the Shimla-Kalka heritage route has been drawing a lot of attention. Scores of tourists have been taking this train to visit Shimla.

A senior official of the Kalka railway station said, “Despite have the most expensive train on the track, it train is attaining 100% occupancy.”

He said the new upgraded toy train was launched by the Indian Railways on January 26 on a trial basis.

“The train runs on the rail motor car timings, which has been discontinued. The train departures every day at 5:10pm from the Kalka railway station,” he added.

Besides welcoming tourists, the railway authorities have also been sensitising passengers on cleanliness and preservation of heritage.

Superintendent of Shimla station Prince Sethi said, “The special sensitisation campaign is being conducted to observe the World Tourism week. This train was started during Navaratras and will continue running till October 30.”

A tourist from the UK, Brain Watson, said, “It was a wonderful experience witnessing the view of the beautiful hills. I would like to take the train again to travel through the Himalayan region.”

A domestic tourist from Chandigarh, Abhinash Mital, said, “I travelled through the toy train for the first time and I would suggest everyone to take this train during the festivals.”

This is the most expensive luxury train on the Kalka-Shimla section and has a fair of Rs 650 ( without meal) either side.

This will be a non-stop train from Kalka to Shimla with only one halt at the Barog railway station. The train reaches Shimla in five hours whereas other trains take more than five hours.

The train will have six renovated coaches having a seating capacity of 102 passengers. Modern amenities include air conditioning, large windows with roller blinds, new upholstery, and wooden flooring. This will be a connecting train with Howrah Kalka Express train.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:09 IST