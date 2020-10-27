Shimla records highest Covid deaths, govt anticipates rise in cases in winter

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:23 IST

Even as Covid infections and fatalities continue to rise in Himachal, Shimla district has the highest death rate in the hill-state.

Till date, Shimla has recorded 64 deaths, the highest in Himachal, its fatality rate is almost 3%. Comparatively, Solan, the worst hit-district in terms of total cases has a low fatality rate of 1%.

Solan has recorded 3,546 cases and 36 fatalities. Kangra, population-wise the biggest district, is the second worst affected district with a Covid tally of 2,874 cases and a fatality rate of 2.1%. Mandi, the third most affected district with 2,697 cases has a fatality rate of less than 1%.

The case fatality ratio in Shimla is higher than the state average of 1.4%. So far, 286 fatalities have been recorded in the state. Shimla recorded 31 deaths in September while 29 people have succumbed in October so far.

Kangra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said the reason for the high death rate in Shimla and Kangra was that Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, and Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla are tertiary Covid care centres where serious patients from other districts are referred for treatment.

Dr Gupta said of the total deaths recorded in Kangra, around 33% were people from other districts. The Covid tally in Shimla has reached 2,196 and the district is on fifth position in terms of cases.

Shimla saw an exponential rise of 284% in Covid cases in September while in October cases grew by 68%. If cases continue to increase at this pace, the district will soon be among the top three worst-hit districts.

Health experts in Himachal Pradesh are anticipating a rise in Covid cases in winter. “ The WHO, too, has issued a warning saying there could be an increase in Covid cases in winters,” says National Rural Health Mission director Nipun Jindal.

Adopt humane approach towards patients: CM to doctors

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on doctors to ensure communication with Covid patients as it goes a long way in recovery of the patients.

Thakur on Monday reviewed the Covid situation in the state virtually with district police chiefs and deputy commissioners. He emphasised the need to ensure timely treatment of patients, as it has been found that around 90% of deaths reported due to Covid took place within 24 hours of patients being admitted in health institutions.

The chief minister said senior doctors must visit Covid patients admitted in the hospitals so that patients get a sense of security. He urged the doctors to adopt humane approach in treatment of patients. “Elderly people and patients with co-morbidity must be paid special attention as their condition could deteriorate rapidly,” he said. Thakur directed health officials to ensure regular medical check-ups of the people who have opted for home isolation and it has been felt that they rush to hospitals only after their condition worsens.