Sidhu Moosewala case: Four cops among 5 accused get interim bail

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:52 IST

A Sangrur court on Wednesday granted interim bail to the five accused, including four suspended policemen, in alleged firing at Ladda Kothi shooting range. The police had booked Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, his friends and some police personnel on May 5, when a video of the singer went viral on social media in which he could be seen firing from a ‘private pistol’.

Additional sessions judge Gurpartap Singh also directed them to join the investigation within seven days. The next date of hearing was fixed on June 9.

Those who got interim bail are assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, head constable Gurjinder Singh, and constables Jasbir Singh and Harwinder Singh.

Another accused Jang Sher Singh, son of suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Daljit Singh Virk also got the bail.

A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act initially. Later, Sections 25, 29 and 30 of the Arms Act were added to the first information report (FIR) on May 18.