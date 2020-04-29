e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Congress sarpanch’s husband shoots bus driver in Batala, held

Congress sarpanch’s husband shoots bus driver in Batala, held

The accused was hurling abuses outside the victim’s house in an inebriated state; victim passed away enroute to the hospital

chandigarh Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Batala
There was no rivalry between the families.
There was no rivalry between the families. (Representative Image/Getty Image)
         

Told off for using abusive language, the inebriated husband of a sitting Congress sarpnach shot dead a school bus driver in village Khara on Tuesday.

The accused, Manbir Singh, the husband of sarpanch allegedly began hurling abuses outside the house of the victim, Dilbag Singh, around 11pm.

In his statement, the victim’s son, Jagroop Singh said, “My father went outside to pacify Manbir, who was inebriated but he started misbehaving with my father and then shot him with a double barrel gun.”

“We rushed outside when we heard the gunshot and found my father lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

“We rushed him to the civil hospital in Batala where the doctors referred him to Amritsar. However, he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Jagroop said there was no rivalry between the families. “Manbir was highly inebriated and started hurling abuses outside our house with no rhyme or reason,” he said.

Station house officer Lakhwinder Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against Manbir Singh, who was arrested from his house.

top news
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Punjab extends curfew for 2 weeks, shops to open for 4 hours every day
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
Maruti, Hyundai will resume production in May but with lower capacity: Report
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
BJP’S ‘take tuition’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi; Congress says fugitives protected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news