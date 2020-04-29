Congress sarpanch’s husband shoots bus driver in Batala, held

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:32 IST

Told off for using abusive language, the inebriated husband of a sitting Congress sarpnach shot dead a school bus driver in village Khara on Tuesday.

The accused, Manbir Singh, the husband of sarpanch allegedly began hurling abuses outside the house of the victim, Dilbag Singh, around 11pm.

In his statement, the victim’s son, Jagroop Singh said, “My father went outside to pacify Manbir, who was inebriated but he started misbehaving with my father and then shot him with a double barrel gun.”

“We rushed outside when we heard the gunshot and found my father lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

“We rushed him to the civil hospital in Batala where the doctors referred him to Amritsar. However, he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Jagroop said there was no rivalry between the families. “Manbir was highly inebriated and started hurling abuses outside our house with no rhyme or reason,” he said.

Station house officer Lakhwinder Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act against Manbir Singh, who was arrested from his house.