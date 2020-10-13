Six booked for violating safety norms at house party in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:25 IST

Six people were booked for violating Covid safety norms and causing noise pollution at a party being hosted at a Sector-38 house, police said on Monday.

Complainant Mahesh of Kansal had called the police after he was allegedly assaulted by five persons — Sarwan Singla, Chetan Munjal, Kanu Sharma, Rinku and Peeta Talwandi — at the party.

On their arrival, cops found that music was being played at volume beyond permissible limit and no one was either maintaining social distance or wearing mask.

A case under sections 188, 269, 270, 323, and 506 of the IPC and various sections of the Noise Pollution Rules was registered at the Sector-39 police station against the five and the organiser of the party, Munish Gupta.