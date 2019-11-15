e-paper
Snowpeas bring high market returns for Rohru farmers

he UHF’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Rohru has introduced these crops on trial bases and trials on farmers’ fields are undergoing for last two-three years

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The efforts of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, Solan, to promote cultivation of exotic vegetables like snowpeas, lettuce, pok choi, kale courgettes, cherry tomatoes and seedless cucumbers have started yielding positive results with farmers earning high prices in the markets.

The UHF’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Rohru has introduced these crops on trial bases and trials on farmers’ fields are undergoing for last two-three years.

Dr Ashok Thakur, the Vegetable Scientist at KVK, Rohru said that they have been conducting trials at different elevations in various seasons for selection of suitable production area and planting season of these vegetables.

He told that among the several diversification initiatives, the off-season cultivation of snow peas has been successfully demonstrated at one farmer’s field and the results have been highly encouraging.

“The trials conducted in the field of Rakesh Dulta, an innovative farmer of Village Sheel, Tehsil Rohru has obtained productivity of about seven quintals per bigha for snowpeas cultivar,” he said.

“The market returns of this high quality produce fetched between Rs 200-300 per kg at Azadpur Vegetable Market in New Delhi,” he told.

Thakur said that Snowpea is valued for its edible pods having various nutraceutical values and is highly cherished as salad.

“Lack of parchment layer on the inner wall of pods makes it fit for raw consumption. However, the pods can be cooked as well. Snowpeas are a good source of vitamins A, B6 and C. Besides they are an excellent source of dietary fibre and also contain folate and minerals such as potassium,” said he told.

He said that there are plenty of exotic vegetates that can be successfully grown in mid and high hills and can be a promising intervention for enhancing farmers’ income. These crops are best suited for intercropping with apple and other fruit crops.

