Social distancing a challenge for restarting PGIMER OPDs, panels formed to gauge options

chandigarh

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:06 IST

Social distancing in the outpatient departments (OPDs) at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), closed since March 20, will remain a major concern once open, probably soon, as hospital authorities have set up two sub-panels to examine standard operating procedures (SOPs) to restart the service.

A panel headed by Dr GD Puri, dean academics, set up earlier by Prof Jagat Ram, PGIMER director, had recommended the number of patients to be allowed at the OPDs in pursuance of social distancing norms.

“We cannot go easy on the precautions while providing services. The basic thing is to restrict the number of patients, otherwise the situation can go out of control,” Prof Jagat Ram said.

Dr Puri’s committee had recommended a system of pre-appointments for patients to help the institute prepare the OPD accordingly. “This will give the institute control over the number of patients expected to come for consultations,” a senior official said.

Strengthening of telemedicine services was also suggested.

The two-subpanels will formulate SOPs for restarting OPD services after factoring in the recommendations.

The sub-panel will be headed by Dr SK Gupta, head of neurosciences department and include members from the pulmonary medicine department and hospital administration, an engineer from the construction division, OPD nursing superintendent and nursing association leaders.

The second panel for modalities regarding functioning of radiology and laboratories will be headed by Dr Naveen Kalra from the radiology department and Dr Arnab Pal from the biochemistry department.

Meanwhile, no decision has been taken to restart the OPD at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said it could take time.

Meanwhile, dispensaries are functioning routinely, officials said.

The PGIMER OPDs, including the new OPD building, advanced paediatric centre, advanced eye centre and advanced cardiac centre have a footfall of 10,000 average patients in a day, with a major chunk of patients from the neighbouring states seeking super-specialty consultations.