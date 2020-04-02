Social distancing a myth: Colonies in Chandigarh give curfew a pass

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 01:07 IST

People sitting in close groups outside their houses, multiple two-wheelers moving in a narrow street and crowds gathering outside every shop to buy essentials even amid curfew remains the order of the day in various villages and colonies in Chandigarh.

Despite various appeals by the UT administration to maintain social distancing and constant vigil by the police, colony dwellers in the periphery stay out and about.

Ramlal Yadav, father of three, was sitting outside his house in a densely-populated Maloya colony along with seven other men and children. When asked why all of them were ignoring social distancing, he said, “What will we do while sitting at home all day? We don’t have any work these days, we were just chit-chatting sitting outside.”

Spread over around 60 acres across the city, the Colony No 4, Janta Colony, Guru Sagar Colony in Maloya, Sanjay Colony, and Rajiv Colony in Sector 38 and 10 such other colonies and slums are home to over three lakh people, mainly migrant labourers, household maids and garbage collectors, out of Chandigarh’s total population of 14 lakh (an estimate).

10-year-old Sumitra Kumari along with her seven friends went to seven houses for ‘kanya poojan’ in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, on Wednesday. While Sumitra was “not aware that people were not allowed to go out due to curfew,” her 17-year-old brother, Shailesh Kumar, said, “My friends and I go for a bike ride in the evening because sitting home all day gets boring.”

WHERE IS THE ENFORCEMENT?

Dalip Sharma, councillor from Bapu Dham Colony, said, “We have appealed to the residents multiple times to stay at homes, yet they are unaware of the intensity of the disease. Police officials are stationed at the spot, but they have to be more strict with people.”

Anil Kumar Dubey, councillor from Mauli Jagran, said, “I am aware of the issue. I have talked to the SHO concerned and requested them to deploy more force here.”

As per the curfew norms, people are allowed to visit the nearest shops on foot and use of vehicles is not permitted. In fact, various marks for social distancing were also made by UT administration outside shops. However, residents continue to disregard them.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “We are taking strict action against violators. There are instances where people are taking out their vehicles deliberately thinking that they will evade police action. We will ensure there is strict compliance of the prohibitory orders.”

LOCKDOWN NO DETERRENT IN MOHALI VILLAGES

Despite Mohali district seeing 10 positive cases of Covid-19 in the past two weeks, including the death of a 65-year-old man in Nayagaon, residents in several villages are seen defying the curfew imposed to check the spread of the disease with impunity.

While residents of sectors and phases in Mohali town have maintained discipline by staying indoors, residents in Shahimajra, Mataur, Kumbra, Sohana, Mauli and Mohali villages are mostly seen out and about, chatting in groups.

Small grocery shops in villages, stay open morning and evening, with several customers standing outside without adhering to social distancing norms.

Parminder Sohana, area councillor of Sohana village, said, “50% of the people are tenants. We have directed them to stay indoors, but to no avail. I have even requested the police to conduct patrolling regularly.”

Jafar Ali, a resident of Mauli, said we come out in the evening hours sometimes as staying indoors the entire day gets difficult. “We also know that the virus is dangerous, but we are adopting all precautions,” he says.

‘NO ENTRY’

Fed up with people venturing out, residents of Phase 11, Mohali, a densely-populated area, barricaded the entry point and even pasted the posters of ‘No Entry’ there. Ravi Kumar, who runs a sweet shop in Phase 11, said, “These are mostly youngsters who do not understand the gravity of the issue and flee when the police comes to the area.”

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Aashika Jain said, “We are trying to enforce the curfew. Our officials visited various places and have also asked the sarpanches of the villages to direct the residents to stay indoors. The police have been told to register cases against the violators.”

GURDWARAS ROPED IN TO SPREAD THE WORD

Meanwhile, the district authorities have roped in the gurdwaras in villages in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kharar to regularly make announcements asking to stay indoors.

“Apane ghar ch hi raho, khet jan liye vi bahar na aona. Sabun nal haath dhone ne,” goes the announcement made regularly by a gurdwara in Chhat village reminding them to stay indoors and wash their hands regularly, besides inform the authorities if anyone has travelled abroad.

Meanwhile, police control room (PCR) vehicles were blowing horns passing through Kharar and Dera Bassi at regular intervals, keeping people indoors.

On Wednesday, though, people came out but in small numbers, especially in colonies and villages, but were asked to go back home after strict warning.

“Residents of slums, colonies and villages are coming out to collect the food packets being distributed by different organisations,” said a policeman posted at a naka in Balongi.

“We have directed all the people distributing dry ration to ensure that the packets are delivered at the doorsteps so that the residents do not move out of their homes,” said Kharar DSP Pal Singh.

“Anyone distributing cooked food has to ensure that social distancing is maintained. People have started following it,” said Dera Bassi DSP Gurbakshish Singh Mann.

PANCHKULA STAYS INDOORS

Ludhiana Implementation of lockdown was in large with most markets wearing a deserted look on Wednesday.

Shops, including departmental and grocery stores, barring chemists, remained closed in several markets.

Even those that were open, did not witness high footfall, as people have already stocked up on essentials, shopkeepers said.

The situation in inner sectors was slightly different where some people were seen moving out. Some were seen stocking up on essential commodities or doing bank work.

Shopkeepers have cordoned off corridors to maintain safe distance from customers. Vendors with milk and bread are turning up in sectors by around 7am.

Sanjay Goyal, a chemist in Sector 4 market said, “For the last two days, few people are turning up for medicines or other essentials as most have stocked up their monthly quota.”

Meanwhile, Swiggy and other e-commerce companies have started delivering ration, dairy and grocery items.

As per police data, 10 FIRs have been registered for violation of lockdown and quarantine, 506 challans have been issued and 65 vehicles have been seized, at a total fine of ₹23.14 lakh, till Wednesday.