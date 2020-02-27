e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Software glitch disrupts upgrade of arms licences in Punjab

Software glitch disrupts upgrade of arms licences in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:41 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Bathinda Due to a software error, scores of arms licence holders across the state, particularly defence personnel, are being denied the facility of upgrade of their personal weapon permits to the All-India level. Residents who applied before September 16, 2019, are unable to get their valid licences processed for All-India authorisation. The new software, e-Sewa, has no option to upgrade an arms license to All-India permit. This is inconveniencing scores of applicants.

As per rules, security personnel with the Central forces, including those in the army, the air force and the paramilitary, are entitled to get a pan-India weapon permit from the licensing authorities in their respective districts. Bathinda, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have regular stations of the army and other central forces. In the first phase, an applicant gets a licence for the state and it is gradually upgraded to an All-India permit. Defence personnel get the All-India permission automatically due to their pan-India postings, but this is not being reflected on record now due to the snag.

According to a serving senior army official, he has made several visits to the district officials in the last four months to upgrade his pistol licence to no avail. “I have to relocate soon due to a professional assignment. This error in the licence process is a security risk for me, as I cannot keep it beyond Punjab.”

An army jawan whose retirement is nearing has planned to join a private security agency. “For post-retirement employment, I am relying upon an All-India permit for my weapon. Officials, however, have expressed their inability to do this,” he said.

Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu, additional deputy commissioner (general), the ex-officio arms licencing authority for Bathinda, admits to error in the software, saying that the software was allowing All-India permits only to fresh applicants. “We are getting complaints from several defence personnel, I have alerted the department of governance reforms and the issue would be resolved soon,” says the ADC.

Blurb

Defence personnel have complained as software is allowing All-India permits only to fresh applicants. The issue will be resolved soon.

Sukhpreet Singh

Sidhu, ADC (general)

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News