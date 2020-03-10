Soon, Urdu classes to start in Chandigarh Press Club

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 00:37 IST

Chander Trikha, vice-chairman of the Haryana Urdu Akademi, said a certificate course of Urdu will be started at the Chandigarh Press Club soon.

He said this while chairing the tri-lingual poetical symposium for journalist-poets, organised jointly by the club and the Akademi on Monday. Trikha said the course would be open to members of the club and their families.

“The Haryana Urdu Akademi is committed to keeping the Urdu language alive because it is a symbol of the syncretic tradition of the country and has nurtured many great poets,” he added.

A poet himself, Trikha recited ‘Jashn-e-Ghalib’ by Sahir Ludhianvi to commemorate the start of his centenary year. Trikha said the Akademi would also be organising a gala memorial event for Sahir.

The poetry symposium was lively with journalist-poets reciting on varied subjects, including politics, social justice, women’s identity as well as dwelling on the current scare of corona virus. A couple of poets sent forth their socio- political messages in the various hues of the Holi festival.

Among the invited poets were Sham Singh, Surinder Bansal, Manmohan Gupta, Gurmeet Bedi, Mohammad Ayyub Khan, Nirupama Dutt,Jatinder Parwaz, Rashi Srivastva and Deepak Sharma, who also conducted the symposium. Several others joined with shades of love and humour to make it livelier still.